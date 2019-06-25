Intersection of 17 Ave. and 14 St. S.W. closed on Canada Day long weekend

The replacement of traffic lights and utilities will cause the closure of a busy downtown Calgary intersection during the Canada Day long weekend.

Work at the intersection of 17 Avenue and 14 Street S.W. begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 28 and continues until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

The City of Calgary says the utility work is “much needed,” and will be done throughout the night to ensure it’s completed over the long weekend.

While the work is underway, detour routes for vehicles, pedestrians and transit will be in place.

Crews will be posting no parking signs in the area prior to the closure, and the City of Calgary is asking residents to leave their vehicles in the alternate parking locations which will be posted at impacted buildings and businesses.

This weekend will mark the second time the intersection will be closed as part of the 17 Avenue S.W. reconstruction project.

To learn more about the project, visit the City of Calgary’s website.