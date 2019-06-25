Man’s body found in the water near Leaf Rapids

RCMP in Leaf Rapids are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man.

The man’s body was found in the water at Turnbull Lake Beach, just south of the town of Leaf Rapids, on Friday afternoon.

Final autopsy results are pending and RCMP in the northern Manitoba community continue to investigate.

On June 21 Leaf Rapids #rcmpmb responded to a body found in the water at Turnbull Lake Beach, just south of the community of Leaf Rapids. An autopsy has been conducted on the 21yo male from Leaf Rapids and final results are pending. RCMP continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 25, 2019

