Man’s body found in the water near Leaf Rapids
RCMP in Leaf Rapids are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man.
The man’s body was found in the water at Turnbull Lake Beach, just south of the town of Leaf Rapids, on Friday afternoon.
Final autopsy results are pending and RCMP in the northern Manitoba community continue to investigate.
