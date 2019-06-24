Port Moody Mayor gives up $111K salary while on leave due to sex charge

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov has agreed to give up his salary while he remains on leave pending the outcome of a sexual assault charge.

Vagramov announced the decision in a letter to councillors on Monday.

“I have learned first hand how slowly the wheels of our justice system can turn, with this issue taking longer to resolve than I had expected,” wrote Vagramov.

“Even though Council’s decisions regarding my paid leave have been 100 per cent in line with the only existing guidelines on such situations (the UBCM guidelines) and have been extremely helpful and deeply appreciated, I have become less and less comfortable receiving a full salary the longer this legal situation takes.”

Vagramov remains on an indefinite leave of absence pending the outcome of his court case.

He has denied the allegations, which date back to April 2015, when he was a city councillor, and says he plans to fight them in court. He has also said he plans to sue his accuser for defamation.

Port Moody’s council has wrestled with how to address Vagramov’s $111,833 salary while remains on leave.

Back in May, council voted to allow him to retain his paycheque — with the caveat that council re-evaluates the situation every 45 days.

According to the alleged victim, whose identity can’t be shared, the pair went on several dates in the spring of 2015 after meeting on the Tinder dating app.

Vagramov was elected mayor of Port Moody in last October’s municipal election at the age of 28, becoming the youngest person to ever hold the job.

He is due back in court on July 15.