Plan to allow drinking at picnic sites in Calgary shelved until summer 2020

The City of Calgary has decided to postpone a pilot project that would allow booze at Calgary picnic sites until summer 2020.

The city said the decision to postpone the initiative was made to ensure that “park experiences remain positive” and to buy time to discuss concerns over drunken behaviour as well as drinking and driving.

More than 15,000 Calgarians filled out a survey about public consumption of alcohol at picnic tables. The city said a “slight majority” expressed favourable views of the project.

“With a divided public opinion, we need to make sure a pilot project is well thought out to ensure logistical and enforcement issues are addressed and park experiences remain positive for all Calgarians,” said Laura Smith, Calgary Parks business and policy planner, in a Monday news release.

The city said it will work with stakeholders to address the concerns.