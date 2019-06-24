Regina police charge man, 61, with two counts of break and entering

A 61-year-old man is charged in connection with two recent break and enters, according to the Regina Police Service.

Police say they two incidents happened sometime between March 14 – 23, and on June 16.

The first break and enter was into a garage at a home in the 2300 block of Toronto Street in March, according to police.

READ MORE: Regina police charge 15-year-old boy with attempted robbery

The second incident took place at a business in the 1300 block of McIntyre Street at about 6:30 p.m.

An employee of the business reported to police that he saw the suspect inside the business through live surveillance, police say.

The suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

READ MORE: Three people facing over 20 charges in Regina drug trafficking investigation

On June 23, the owner of the business saw the suspect and reported him to police, which led to his arrest.

Brian Calvin Makelki is charged with breaking and entering, and theft.

Makelki made his first court appearance Monday morning.