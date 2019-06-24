Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in Hamilton

Residents in Hamilton are being told to be on the lookout for possible severe thunderstorms.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in Hamilton along with Niagara and Haldimand for Monday evening.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues thunderstorm, heavy rainfall warning for central Ontario

The national weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop early Monday evening and then persist into late into the night or overnight into Tuesday.

Beautiful afternoon in the GTA but things will get interesting late this evening. Very heavy rainfall on the way with local amounts over 50mm in a short period of time. Flooding is possible. #onstorm — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 24, 2019

A special weather statement is in effect for Burlington and Oakville, citing the possibility of heavy rain Monday evening.

Environment Canada says rainfall accumulations of 35 to 45 mm will be possible and could result in flooding in low-lying areas.