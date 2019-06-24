SIU terminates probe into police interaction with Hamilton man

An investigation into the actions of Hamilton police during an incident last month will not result in any charges.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has terminated its probe into an interaction on May 12 in which a 38-year-old man was sent to hospital.

The SIU says in the early morning hours of May 12, the man called 911 to complain that a person was forcefully knocking on the front window of his home in the area of Barton Street and James Street.

The SIU report says when officers arrived at the home, the man entered into a struggle with them.

The man went to hospital later that day because of pain in his right ribs and left hand/wrist.

“The medical records indicate the man did not suffer any fractures or other serious injury,” said SIU Interim Director Joseph Martino.

“In the circumstances, as it is apparent based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries that the man did not suffer a “serious injury” within the terms of the SIU’s mandate, the investigation is hereby discontinued and the file closed.”

