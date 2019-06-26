What’s open, what’s closed in Ottawa on Canada Day 2019

The Canada Day long weekend is just days away.

If you’re looking to knock some errands off your to-do list or plan an activity in Ottawa on the holiday Monday, read on to find out what’s open and closed in the national capital on July 1, 2019.

Food and drink

While many grocery stores are closed on the statutory holiday, a handful are keeping their doors open. Call individual store locations to double-check their hours.

Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open 24 hours.

Loblaws on Isabella Street in the Glebe will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Metro on Rideau Street will be open 24 hours.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed on Canada Day.

Shopping

The Rideau Centre downtown will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All the rest of Ottawa’s major shopping malls are shutting their doors on July 1.

Some drug stores, like Shoppers and Rexall, will be open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Call any independent businesses for their store hours.

Museums

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other

Banks will be closed.

All Cineplex movie theatres will be open. The ByTowne Theatre and Mayfair Theatre will be closed.

City of Ottawa services (view the full list here)

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed. They will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, July 2.

The provincial offences court, including the courts located at 100 Constellation Cres., will be closed. They will reopen on Tuesday, July 2.

Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin pickup will take place on Tuesday, July 2. All collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

All Ottawa Public Library branches and services will be closed. All branches will be closed on Sundays from June 30 to Sept. 1.

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

All municipal child-care centres will be closed.

City of Ottawa summer camps will not be in operation.

Some indoor pools, arenas and fitness centres are operating on modified schedules. Check ottawa.ca for details.

All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting.

The 311 contact centre is open for urgent matters that need the city’s immediate attention.

Transit

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Canada Day.

Free parking will be available at city hall’s underground garage. Access the garage via the Elgin Street entrance; the entrance on Laurier Avenue will be closed.

OC Transpo will offer free service on July 1 and operate on a holiday schedule, with extra service during the day and after the fireworks downtown. Check timetables at octranspo.com.

The O-Train Trillium Line will run all day until 12:15 a.m.

OC Transpo service centres: The customer service centre at the Rideau mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The customer service centres at Lincoln Fields, Place d’Orléans and St-Laurent stations will be closed. The OC Transpo customer service and information line (613-741-4390) will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Para Transpo will offer free service on July 1 and operate on a holiday schedule. Regularly scheduled trips will be automatically cancelled. Para Transpo riders can book trips for Canada Day by calling 613-244-7272.

Para Transpo operations: The taxi coupon program line (613-842-3670) will be closed. The line for reservations (613-244-7272) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The line for trip cancellations and general inquiries (613-244-4636) will be open from 6 a.m to 12:30 a.m.

The Société de transport de l’Outaouais (STO) will also provide free service on July 1. For more information, visit sto.ca.