12 people arrested on outstanding immigration warrants in London

The Canada Border Services Agency is expected to provide a statement on Monday after London police arrested 12 people on outstanding immigration warrants.

Police responded to a call for service in the area of Regent and Talbot Streets Saturday evening and say all 12 people were taken into custody without incident.

No other details have been released about the case.

The investigation has been transferred to the CBSA.