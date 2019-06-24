Crime
June 24, 2019 8:39 am
Updated: June 24, 2019 8:52 am

12 people arrested on outstanding immigration warrants in London

By Staff 980 CFPL

The side of a London police cruiser, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980)

Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL \
The Canada Border Services Agency is expected to provide a statement on Monday after London police arrested 12 people on outstanding immigration warrants.

Police responded to a call for service in the area of Regent and Talbot Streets Saturday evening and say all 12 people were taken into custody without incident.

No other details have been released about the case.

The investigation has been transferred to the CBSA.

