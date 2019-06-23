Montreal police investigate shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a bar on Acadie Boulevard near Chabanel Street West in Ahuntsic-Cartierville early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. after an altercation took place outside the bar between two suspects and another group.

Gunshots were then fired by one of the two suspects, said police spokesperson Manuel Couture. No one was struck.

Both suspects fled the scene. No one was injured.

Police said they were able to arrest one of the two suspects, a 23-year-old man.

A gun was found at the scene. The site is closed off for investigation.

