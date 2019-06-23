Montreal police investigate shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a bar on Acadie Boulevard near Chabanel Street West in Ahuntsic-Cartierville early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. after an altercation took place outside the bar between two suspects and another group.
Gunshots were then fired by one of the two suspects, said police spokesperson Manuel Couture. No one was struck.
READ MORE: Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing in downtown Montreal
Both suspects fled the scene. No one was injured.
Police said they were able to arrest one of the two suspects, a 23-year-old man.
A gun was found at the scene. The site is closed off for investigation.
WATCH: Man sues two Montreal police officers for use of excessive force
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.