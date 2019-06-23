Canada
Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing in downtown Montreal

The site of the incident has reopened to the public.

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed on Bishop Street near de Maisonneuve Boulevard in downtown Montreal early Sunday morning.

The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his upper body, but his condition is now stable, according to Montreal Police.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, a fight broke out between the man and two suspects in their twenties, witnesses told Police.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived and remain at large.

Bishop Street was closed between Sherbrooke Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard while investigators and identification experts gathered evidence.

It has since reopened.

An investigation is underway to identify the suspects.

Montreal Police say they are seeking camera footage from potential witnesses.

— With files from the Canadian Press. 

 

 

