Calgary Police investigate shooting in the northeast

Calgary Police are investigating after a man was shot on Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of 3 Street northeast.

According to police, a man was shot in the leg after an altercation between two men.

The man was taken to hospital in stable condition and both men were taken into police custody.

Police said the men knew each other.

The shooting is under investigation and charges have not yet been laid.

