Calgary Police investigate shooting in the northeast
A A
Calgary Police are investigating after a man was shot on Friday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of 3 Street northeast.
READ MORE: Calgary police investigating drive-by shooting on Savanna Close
According to police, a man was shot in the leg after an altercation between two men.
The man was taken to hospital in stable condition and both men were taken into police custody.
Police said the men knew each other.
The shooting is under investigation and charges have not yet been laid.
READ MORE: Calgary police investigating possibility that 3 recent homicides are connected
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.