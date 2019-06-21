New plaques finalize Regina school’s name change from Davin to The Crescents

As much as National Indigenous Peoples Day is about celebration of First Nation, Metis and Inuit culture, for some students at a Regina public school, it’s also a day about education.

On Friday, two plaques were unveiled marking the official name change of Davin School to The Crescents School. It’s a change that came at the end of the 2017-2018 school year from Regina Public Schools, following consultation with stakeholders, including the school community.

“We felt that really there was no better day to recognize it than on National Indigenous Peoples Day, as we celebrate the progress that has been made for the calls to action and truth and reconciliation,” principal Jillian Bussiere said.

It’s a monumental milestone for the next generation of young minds, taking a lesson from the past and paving the way towards a brighter future.

“I was a little bit sad that they were taking away children’s rights to practice their culture and just be themselves,” grade 4 student, Violet Armistead said.

The building, which opened in 1929, was originally named after Nicholas Flood Davin, the author of a report that led to the creation of residential schools.

“It’s important so we don’t hurt more people. We don’t want to do the same thing we did back then,” said grade 6 student Lily Armistead.

The plaques, which are also translated in Cree, will hang as a permanent reminder of the past and a symbol of change.

“They’re a reminder of how far we’ve come as well as how much work still needs to be done as far as the education piece, and the goal is to not repeat history,” Bussiere said.

“What we need to do as educators and as parents and as a community [is] to make sure that doesn’t happen and to make sure our students, whether they are in kindergarten, grade 5 or grade 8, are aware of what happened in the past and can move forward in the process of reconciliation.”

The plaques will be installed in the coming weeks.