Charges laid against Calgary-based Journey Energy over 2017 pipeline spills

A Calgary-based energy company is scheduled to go to court this summer to answer to charges laid in connection with a pair of pipeline spills in 2017.

On Thursday, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said it has laid five charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and Pipeline Act against Journey Energy Inc. for two pipeline releases that happened in June 2017.

Winfield is located about 130 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

In a news release, the AER said Journey reported that 9,000 liters (nine cubic metres) of emulsion was “released from two breakpoints on a pipeline approximately one kilometre southeast of Winfield, Alta.”

The energy regulator defines emulsion as a mixture of crude oil and produced water.

“On June 28, 2017, Journey notified the AER of the first release,” the AER said. “The next day, Journey reported a second release from the same pipeline that had impacted a waterbody. Several dead animals — including fish, squirrels and amphibians — were discovered following the incident.”

In July 2017, officials told Global News that 36 fish and two voles were found dead near the leak sites.

Journey’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Breton, Alta.

Global News has reached out to the AER for further details on what the exact charges are and also to Journey Energy for comment.

