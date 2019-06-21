The Cambie, Vancouver’s legendary watering hole, closing in November

One of Vancouver’s iconic watering holes is closing its doors.

Management with The Cambie Bar confirmed to Global News that the building housing the 122-year-old pub has been sold, and the business’s last day will be Nov. 30.

Property records show the building changed hands on May 31 for $14.96 million. Its 2019 assessed value was $11.56 million.

The area around the pub has seen significant changes in recent years, not the least of which was the major redevelopment of the adjacent Woodwards building.

Known for its cheap pints and international crowd, the Cambie and the hostel above it holds a special place (or a special place of loathing) in the hearts of many who spent their youthful drinking years in Vancouver.

Back in 2001, the establishment earned the dubious honour of being ranked the #1 place to “get wasted on the cheap” by Vice Magazine.

Billed as “Vancouver’s oldest bar,” the building at 300 Cambie Street was re-built shortly after the Great Vancouver Fire of 1886, according to the pub’s website.

It was not immediately clear whether the business was changing hands or whether the new owners plan to redevelop the property. The fate of the second Cambie location in Nanaimo is also unclear.

Global News has requested more information from the Cambie Malones group.