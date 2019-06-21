Saint Bernard trio returns to Edmonton after putting spotlight on pet adoption

The Saint Bernard trio that captured worldwide attention is returning to Edmonton this weekend for an annual pet festival.

The Edmonton Humane Society first introduced us to Gasket, Gunther and Goliath in October 2018. The dogs had become inseparable and needed to find a home that could care for a combined 350 pounds of dog.

Calgary couple Mike and Kirsten Nyhus would eventually be chosen as adoptees, after applications poured in from around the world.

The dogs joined the family on Oct. 17, 2018. Currently, the Nyhus household has two kids and seven rescue dogs.

“We actually had to get a permit for a kennel for our house because of zoning laws,” Mike said. “So, our house is technically a kennel.

“We wouldn’t have it any other way. We had planned on more dogs… but once the three Gs came in, that kind of elevated our farm status in the house.”

The trio will be attending annual festival Pets in the Park as honourary walk marshals, according to Edmonton Humane Society CEO, Liza Sunley.

The story made headlines across North America and thrust the spotlight onto not only the gentle giants, but also on pet adoption.

“That whole story had a profound impact on our shelter and on humane societies around the world.

“We saw a 27 per cent increase in adoption in the weeks following the story being released,” Sunley said.

The Edmonton Humane Society told Global News in the following two weeks, they gained nearly 2,000 followers on social media and posts about the trio had over 4 million impressions. Our original coverage of the story was shared so many times, it became the second-most engaging story on Global News social media across the country.

“While people may not have been ready to adopt right away, by increasing our reach, they will hopefully be inspired to adopt in the future when they are ready,” explained Edmonton Humane Society’s Kylie Adams.

Mike explained why he felt compelled to adopt the group.

“There’s enough dogs out there that need a home. The type or breed of the dog wasn’t important. It was about providing a home. We had the ability and financial needs to do that.

“These guys have exceeded anything we could’ve possible imagined.”

As for life in Calgary, Mike said the bond between the family and the three Gs was almost instantaneous.

“We were wanting to get them off-leash and into dog parks, so we hired a trainer. Within a month she determined that they had bonded with us considerably. We’re attached at the hip, it’s incredible,” he said.

“Gunther, he’s the alpha out of the pack, he had inner-ear issues initially. We went down a path, a bit of an expensive path, determining what was going on and figured out the issue. Since then, the bond… it’s like nothing I’ve experienced. He’s right there with us all the time.”

When the offer to take part in the event held in Hawrelak Park came in, Mike said it was an easy decision.

“There was no question whether or not we would do it. Just for the very reason of bringing awareness back to adoption and bringing pets into your home.

“These guys, even to this day, we still get inquiries about how they are doing.

“Edmontonians took these dogs under their wings. It’s a no-brainer to bring them back and have people meet them. Shining a light on the Edmonton Humane Society, adoption and the love for rescue animals.”

“There is an element of slobber and hair that comes with these guys, but we’re just fortunate to be around them and give them a forever home,” Mike said.

The 27th year of Pets in the Park will take place on Saturday.