City of Barrie joins Orillia 2020 Ontario Winter Games as municipal partner

The City of Barrie has joined the Orillia 2020 Ontario Winter Games as a municipal partner and has agreed to contribute $20,000 to the games.

The Orillia 2020 Ontario Winter Games will feature 3,500 participants who are between 12 and 18 years old, competing in 27 different sports.

“We are excited to have the City of Barrie join the Orillia 2020 Ontario Winter Games as a municipal sponsor,” Jed Levene, chair of the games organizing committee, said in a statement.

“Barrie has some of the top athletic facilities in the province and a variety of attractions that will make for an incredible experience for participants and their families.”

While most of the sports will be contested in Orillia, over 900 people will compete at events hosted in Barrie.

“Barrie is excited to be a part of the Orillia 2020 Ontario Winter Games,” Steve Lee Young, the City of Barrie’s recreation manager, said in a statement.

“The games are a great platform for these young athletes to compete.”

The 2020 Ontario Winter Games will be held from Feb. 27 to March 1.

