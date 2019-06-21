Police arrest 4 in fatal Longueuil stabbing

Longueuil police arrested four people on Friday in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred last month in Saint-Hubert.

The suspects are three teenagers aged 19, 18 and 17 from Montreal, according to police.

The 19-year-old and 17-year-old suspects are facing multiple charges including murder, attempted murder and conspiracy.

An 18-year-old man is facing up to 10 possession and firearm charges.

A woman was also arrested and she could face a charge of accessory after the fact to murder, according to police.

Police say the incident took place on May 25 after an altercation broke out at a party on Montée Saint-Hubert and two men were stabbed.

Ryan Klioua, 19, died from his injuries and a 21-year-old man was hospitalized. Gunshots were also fired but didn’t hit anyone, according to the police investigation.

Police say the three suspects will remain in custody until they appear in court. They were tracked down with help from witnesses and the public, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.

