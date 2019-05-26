Teen dies after overnight altercation in Saint-Hubert
A 19-year-old man is dead and another, in his early 20s, is in critical condition in hospital following an altercation in Saint-Hubert overnight.
Longueuil police spokesperson Ghislain Vallières said it happened at around midnight at the intersection of Montée St-Hubert and Davis Boulevard.
READ MORE: Fatal shooting in Brossard linked to organized crime, SQ says
As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, 30 officers had been dispatched to the scene.
Vallières said there were numerous witnesses to the incident and officers were still gathering statements.
The circumstances surrounding the altercation and the number of people involved is still unclear.
“Witnesses are still coming forward,” Vallières said.
There are numerous surveillance cameras in the area, which is a mixed commercial/residential neighbourhood, but police have yet to establish whether the incident was captured or not.
WATCH: Longueuil police reaching out to the community, hoping to improve relationships
Vallières confirmed the altercation was an armed assault, but he was unable to specify what type of weapon was involved.
He also confirmed both men are known to Longueuil police services.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.