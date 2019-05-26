Teen dies after overnight altercation in Saint-Hubert

A 19-year-old man is dead and another, in his early 20s, is in critical condition in hospital following an altercation in Saint-Hubert overnight.

Longueuil police spokesperson Ghislain Vallières said it happened at around midnight at the intersection of Montée St-Hubert and Davis Boulevard.

As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, 30 officers had been dispatched to the scene.

Vallières said there were numerous witnesses to the incident and officers were still gathering statements.

Scène de crime à St-Hubert. Vers minuit, une altercation se serait produite sur la Monté St-Hubert. 2 hommes dans la vingtaine ont été blessés.

The circumstances surrounding the altercation and the number of people involved is still unclear.

“Witnesses are still coming forward,” Vallières said.

There are numerous surveillance cameras in the area, which is a mixed commercial/residential neighbourhood, but police have yet to establish whether the incident was captured or not.

Vallières confirmed the altercation was an armed assault, but he was unable to specify what type of weapon was involved.

He also confirmed both men are known to Longueuil police services.

The investigation is ongoing.