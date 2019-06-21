Saskatchewan weather outlook: wet start to summer

Summer kicks off on a wet note across Saskatchewan.

Rainfall warning

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning early Friday for the Maple Creek, Cypress Hills, Coronach and Assiniboia areas for 30 to 40 millimetres of rainfall during the day.

Locally up to 50 millimetres is possible as a slow-moving low-pressure system in Montana drifts into Saskatchewan.

Rainfall warning in effect for Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Cypress Hills, Assiniboia & Coronach for up to 50mm of rain today: https://t.co/FIX9ti15Cn #yqr #skstorm #Sask pic.twitter.com/clQB8QzP1A — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 21, 2019

Thunderstorms are also expected in southwestern Saskatchewan with total rainfall amounts potentially pushing into 20 to 40 millimetres range in slow-moving thunderstorms.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Weather forecast

Friday

9 degrees was where Saskatoon started the day with some fog under mostly cloudy skies with Regina staying in the teens to kickoff summer at 9:54 a.m. CST on Friday.

Rain rolls back into Regina midday and into the Saskatoon with a risk of thunderstorms during the afternoon as temperatures return to the mid-teens in Regina, the upper teens for Saskatoon.

Friday night

Showers continue Friday evening before tapering off in Regina overnight as temperatures fall back into mid-single digits, while staying in double digits in Saskatoon.

Saturday

The precipitation-packed system slowly slides right over the province on Saturday, ringing out an additional 20 to 40 millimetres of rain during the day.

The rain will be off and on at times during the day, but will put a damper on daytime heating with afternoon highs in the mid-teens as a breezy northerly wind gusts up to 50 km/h.

Sunday

The system finally pulls off to the northeast on Sunday, bringing with it the clouds by midday with both cities sitting under partly cloudy conditions by the afternoon.

There is a slight chance of showers at times, particularly early in the day, as Saskatoon and Regina both return to the low 20s for an afternoon high.

Work week outlook

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies stick around into the first week of summer with a chance of spotty showers at times as daytime highs return to the mid-20s by mid-week.

The June 21 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Diefenbaker Lake by Joni Day:

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.