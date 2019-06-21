Search of Saskatoon home ends in charge against man

Saskatoon police say they have charged a man for allegedly violating a firearm prohibition order after searching a home on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the break and enter unit said they executed the search at the home in the 300-block of Cumberland Avenue South after receiving information there might be stolen property, illicit drugs and firearms at the location.

Patrol officers, the canine unit, the tactical support unit and crisis negotiators also took part in the search, police said.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with breaching a condition of a firearm prohibition order.

He was scheduled to appear on Friday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Traffic in the area was restricted for about an hour while police carried out the search.

