Ottawa police asking for help to find missing 15-year-old girl

Ottawa police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a girl who has been missing since earlier this month.

Police say Kiersta Goldsmith was last seen on June 9 in the area of Maisonneuve Street in Orléans.

She is described as white, five-feet-nine-inches tall and 140 pounds with a medium build. She has black, shoulder-length hair with blond streaks and it’s shaved on one side. She has green eyes and piercings in her ears and lips.

Police say Goldsmith has links to Carleton Place and Stittsville, and are asking residents in that area, as well as Orléans, to keep an eye out.

Police are asking anyone with information about her current whereabouts to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.

Also, anyone who has information that could assist investigators in locating Goldsmith, but may not know where she is currently, is asked to contact police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at crimestoppers.ca.