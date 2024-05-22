Menu

Canada

Guelph police set up dedicated space to make completing online purchases easier, safer

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 22, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Guelph police have set up a safe exchange zone next to police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police have set up a safe exchange zone next to police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
Those in Guelph looking to buy or sell their goods online now have a place to go to make the exchange.

A dedicated space has been set up on Fountain Street near Wyndham Street North next to Guelph Police Service headquarters.

In a news release, this is the first such dedicated area by Guelph police where people can complete their online transactions in person.

They are encouraging people to use the dedicated space to lessen the risk of becoming victims of robbery, theft or fraud while attempting to buy or sell property.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

While it is being promoted by police as a safe space for completing online transactions, they say they will not be assuming responsibility for the transactions. They add that the space will not be monitored by staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Buyers or sellers unable to utilize the Buy & Sell Zone are encouraged to complete transactions in public, well-lit areas.

To protect yourself from becoming a victim, police are recommending the following precautions:

  • Complete the transaction during daytime hours only
  • Bring someone with you, or if this is not possible let a trusted friend or relative know who you will be meeting with as well as the time and location of the meeting
  • Never complete a transaction by mail
  • Inspect any property you are planning to buy before providing payment
  • Limit the amount of personal information you provide to someone you don’t know
Click to play video: 'Ontario shoppers feeling nervous about online buying and selling'
Ontario shoppers feeling nervous about online buying and selling

 

More on Canada
