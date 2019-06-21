Renata Ford to run in federal election as People’s Party of Canada candidate

Renata Ford, the widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford and sister-in-law to Premier Doug Ford, will be running for Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

The party office confirmed her candidacy to Global News on Friday, saying Bernier and Renata would have more to say at an event scheduled in Toronto on Friday afternoon.

Renata will be running in the federal riding of Etobicoke North, which is also the provincial riding held by the premier.

When reached by Global News for comment, the premier’s office declined to comment on Renata’s candidacy, only saying: “We wish all federal candidates the best.​”

In the final days of the Ontario election, Renata launched a $16.5-million lawsuit against Doug, alleging he had deprived her and her children of earnings from the family business, Deco Labels.

At the time, Doug released a statement saying: “These claims relating to Deco are completely false, and we will strongly refute them in court.”

“I have also stood by my brother and his family through so many of their challenging times and will always be there for Stephanie and Dougie,” Doug said. “Renata’s lawyers have been clear to us throughout this campaign that either we hand over money or they would go public with these false claims, and that is exactly what they have done with three days to go until the election.” ​​

Renata’s mother-in-law, Diane Ford, also released a statement last year after news of the lawsuit, saying: “It is heartbreaking that Renata has chosen to bring forward these false and baseless allegations against our family, right in the middle of the provincial election campaign.”

“As a family, our one goal is to ensure Rob’s children are cared for and their financial futures are secure,” said Diane. “Renata has serious struggles with addiction, and our hope is that she will accept help for the sake of herself and my grandchildren.”

Global News also reached out to Michael Ford, Toronto city councillor for Etobicoke North.

“I welcome the candidacy of all individuals from all backgrounds and political stripes and wish them the best in the upcoming federal election,” said Michael. “I will not be supporting any one individual’s candidacy in Etobicoke North. I do, however, look forward to working with whoever is elected on October 21.”

The event with Bernier and Renata is scheduled ​for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Royal Canadian Military Institute in Toronto.

