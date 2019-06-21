Iran says photos of U.S. drone debris proves it was over territorial waters

Iranian state television on Friday showed what it said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone downed by Iran.

Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace division, was seen looking at a large piece of wreckage said to belong to the Global Hawk.

The debris was proof that the U.S. drone had been over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down by the Guards, said Hajizadeh on the program.

Iranian officials told Reuters on Friday that Tehran had received a message from U.S. President Donald Trump warning that a U.S. attack on Iran was imminent but said he was against war and wanted talks on a range of issues.

READ MORE: Trump says Iran ‘made a mistake’ by shooting down U.S. drone