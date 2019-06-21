Surrey RCMP seeking missing child

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a high-risk missing child.
Brycein Toane was last seen on June 18th, 2019 in the 11200 block of 126A Street in Surrey in the company of his mother Melissa-Sue Seale and father Dallas Toane.
He has not been seen or heard from since.
Melissa-Sue Seale was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on June 20th, 2019 and Dallas Toane was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on June 19th, 2019.
Brycein Toane is described as a three-year-old Metis child, approximately three feet tall, weighing 35 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
Police are concerned for his health and well-being.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-91279.
