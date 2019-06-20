Man killed after delivery truck rolls onto him in Calgary industrial incident

A man was killed Thursday after being crushed by a delivery truck in southwest Calgary.

According to Calgary police, a 40-year-old man was underneath the truck for an unknown reason when it rolled onto him.

Emergency crews, including EMS, were called to the scene in the 700 block of 49 Avenue S.W. at about 1 p.m.

Traffic reconstruction officers were on the scene as of 6 p.m. conducting an investigation into what caused the fatal industrial incident.

Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) was called to investigate the incident. Two investigators were seen focusing on the front end of the vehicle which had the hood wide open.

Calgary police are working to rule out whether there was any criminal negligence, at which point OHS would take over the investigation.