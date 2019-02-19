Investigations
February 19, 2019 6:24 pm
Updated: February 19, 2019 6:25 pm

Man dead after workplace incident in northwest Calgary

By Digital Journalist  Global News

EMS responded to what is being called a workplace fatality in northwest Calgary on Tuesday.

Global News/Tom Andriuk
One man has died after a workplace incident in northwest Calgary near the Spyhill Landfill on Tuesday.

EMS responded to the 11000 block of 69 Street N.W. just before 11 a.m.

Emergency officials said a man was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

A spokesperson with Alberta Labour said the man died in hospital but would not comment on how he was injured.

Occupational Health and Safety took over the scene Tuesday afternoon and will be investigating the cause of the fatality.

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.