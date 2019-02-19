Man dead after workplace incident in northwest Calgary

One man has died after a workplace incident in northwest Calgary near the Spyhill Landfill on Tuesday.

EMS responded to the 11000 block of 69 Street N.W. just before 11 a.m.

Emergency officials said a man was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

A spokesperson with Alberta Labour said the man died in hospital but would not comment on how he was injured.

Occupational Health and Safety took over the scene Tuesday afternoon and will be investigating the cause of the fatality.

