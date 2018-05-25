Man killed in workplace incident in northeast Calgary

Occupational Health and Safety crews were called to the scene of a workplace death in northeast Calgary Friday evening.

EMS was first called to the scene at 3000 15 Street N.E. at about 4:45 p.m. Officials said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation was handed over to OHS and the Calgary Police Service, EMS said.

There were no immediate details on how the worker was killed or what he had been working on.

More to come.