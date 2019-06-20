Dead endangered right whale found drifting in Gulf of St. Lawrence: DFO

A dead North Atlantic right whale has been spotted drifting in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO).

In a news release, DFO said the whale was spotted during a Transport Canada aerial surveillance flight.

The whale was found drifting northeast of the Magdalen Islands.

A satellite tag has been installed on the whale to track it, according to DFO, and they are currently assessing recovery and necropsy options.

READ MORE: Reduce number of lobstering gear to save right whales, says U.S. advisory team

There are estimated to be around 410 North Atlantic right whales left alive. Only 71 of those are believed to females that could potentially reproduce.

WATCH: New study aims to improve conversation around North Atlantic right whales

Half of the world’s North Atlantic right whales were spotted in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2018.

The Center for Coastal Studies (CCS) in Provincetown, Mass., noted a small baby boom of North Atlantic right whales seen off New England back in April.

READ MORE: Small baby boom of North Atlantic right whales seen off New England

CCS said their aerial survey team spotted two mom and calf pairs in Cape Cod Bay, bringing the number of calves observed this season up to three.