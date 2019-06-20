‘We’re going to get a good player at 8’: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on eve of NHL Draft

The 2019 NHL Draft boasts a strong crop of players expected to be taken in the first half of the first round. The Edmonton Oilers hold the eighth overall pick, and general manager Ken Holland is confident the Oilers will be able to select a solid prospect.

“We’re going to get a good player at pick eight,” said Holland. “We’ve done lots of talking, but there’s always lots of talking. We’ll see if something comes of it.”

If Holland were to move the pick, it’s more likely he’d move down a few spots.

“If somebody comes with an offer that makes sense to the Edmonton Oilers to go back a little bit — I don’t see us going back a long ways — I’d certainly listen.

“I expect that we’re going to pick eight,” he said Thursday afternoon. “Again, if something comes up, I’d certainly listen.”

The draft has become a prime period for trades as well. The Oilers are looking for a goalie to share the crease with Mikko Koskinen. Holland is also dealing with a trade demand from Markus Lehto, who represents 21-year-old forward Jesse Puljujarvi.

“The reality is the trading period is this weekend,” said Holland. “I’m talking to a lot of people. If there’s a deal to be made, we’ll pull it. If not, I’ll double back and talk to Markus next week.”

Puljujarvi was taken fourth overall in 2016. He hasn’t been able to become a regular in the NHL and had double hip surgery in March.

“He’s still a young player. My hope was we could get him into an Oiler uniform and go about the process of developing him into the best player that he could be,” explained Holland.

Holland was also asked about rumours that he’s shopping winger Milan Lucic, who has endured two miserable seasons with the Oilers. Lucic has a no-move clause and four years left on his contract.

“I just touched base with Milan’s agent yesterday. When there’s rumours, you guys chase rumours,” said Holland. “Right now, I’m nowhere close to that.”

