Liquor licence holdup delays BC Ferries’ onboard booze plans

BC Ferries passengers hoping to have a sip at sea will have to wait a little bit longer.

The Crown corporation says it won’t meet its initial goal of having beer and wine for sale on its Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route by June.

READ MORE: BC Ferries set to sell beer, wine aboard Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings

BC Ferries announced the initiative in April, with a plan to sell select beers from B.C. breweries and VQA wineries as a part of a pilot project.

WATCH: Some concerns about liquor on BC Ferries

But in an email on Thursday, spokesperson Astrid Braunschmidt said that program won’t set sail quite yet.

“We originally planned for a June launch, pending approval of the liquor licence application,” said Braunschmidt.

READ MORE: BC Ferries issues reminder about zero tolerance for drugs, alcohol on vessels

“We are still waiting for the licence. When we have it, we can confirm a launch date.”

According to BC Ferries, when it does launch the program, the alcoholic beverages will only be available at the Pacific Buffet on the Spirit of Vancouver Island, Spirit of British Columbia and Coastal Celebration.