BC Ferries set to sell beer, wine aboard Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings

If you’ve ever dreamed of a glass of wine with your trip to the BC Ferries buffet salad bar, or a beer with your butter chicken, your dream is about to come true.

With a targeted start date of June 2019, select beers from B.C. breweries and VQA wine will be available as part of a pilot project for customers over the age of 19 on three different ferries sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

The beverages will only be available at the Pacific Buffet on the Spirit of Vancouver, Spirit of British Columbia and Coastal Celebration.

Online news website the Orca published the internal memo on Wednesday. BC Ferries has confirmed they are working on the pilot project to add beer and wine to the Pacific Buffet menu.

“This pilot project is an initial small-scale implementation that is intended to prove the viability and scalability of providing this offering to our customers,” an internal BC Ferries memo read.

“This pilot approach enables the company to manage the risk of a new idea, gather feedback from employees and customers and identify any deficiencies before rolling this out to other vessels.”

The internal memo says BC Ferries is moving to selling beer and wine because a majority of travellers said they would spend more time in the lounge or buffet if booze was available.

The northern ferry routes already have a selection of alcohol products.

“BC Ferries is one of the few ferry operators not offering liquor with food services on our major routes and there is an opportunity to increase our customer experience if this pilot is successful,” the memo reads.

The ferries memo says the program will be supported by a responsible beverage service program. Alcohol will only be available on sailings after 11 A.M.