Canada
June 20, 2019 5:37 pm

David and Collet Stephan ask trial judge to dismiss charges

By Staff The Canadian Press

June 14: The retrial of David and Collet Stephan has reached the end of its second week. The parents are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life after their 18-month old son died of bacterial meningitis in 2012. As Demi Knight reports, after testifying in court on Thursday, a pediatric doctor who dealt with the boy faced cross-examination.

An Alberta couple charged in the meningitis death of their toddler wants a judge to dismiss the case against them.

David and Collet Stephan are on trial for a second time for allegedly failing to provide the necessaries of life to their 18-month-old son Ezekiel in 2012.

They treated him with alternative therapies before eventually calling 911, but the child died in hospital.

The couple was originally found guilty by a jury but the Supreme Court ordered a new trial last year.

The Crown concluded its case earlier this week and defence lawyer Jason Demers has applied to have the charges dismissed.

Demers says the Crown has failed to provide any evidence about whether earlier medical attention would have saved the child’s life.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

