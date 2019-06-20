“Hold and secure” lifted at south Okanagan elementary school after police incident

Okanagan Falls Elementary School says it is no longer under a “hold and secure” following a police incident in the area on Thursday morning.

Secretary Melanie Dean said the safety procedure lasted one hour and was lifted around 10:30 a.m.

“It usually just means that there is a situation outside of the building, so we lock all of the exterior doors and the kids are kept inside,” she said.

A lockdown only occurs if there is a threat inside the building or an “imminent threat” to the school.

Penticton RCMP said the police operation in Okanagan Falls, south of Penticton, has “paused” and the school was notified they can re-open.

Constable James Grandy said RCMP were searching for two suspects in an alleged car-jacking that occurred in Penticton this morning.

“A female called 911 to report her vehicle was stolen by a man who threatened her with bear spray,” he said in a release. “The victim was parking her vehicle in a parking lot on Westminster Ave W.”

A police service dog officer spotted the victim’s vehicle being driven into Okanagan Falls.

A manhunt ensued, including several police officers and an RCMP helicopter.

Police say the suspects ditched the victim’s vehicle after witnessing the large police presence in OK Falls.

One of the men attempted to flee on foot down a steep hill near Highway 97 and Main Street before he was apprehended.

The other suspect was captured on Cedar Street without incident.

“Crimes such as this are not typical in Penticton, and are taken very seriously. Our officers, while working as a cohesive team, were able to quickly and safely capture those responsible,” he said.

Both suspects are in custody.