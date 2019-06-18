2 arrested following lockdown at Nova Scotia high school

A Nova Scotia high school was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to Duncan MacMillan High School at 12:38 p.m.
Police say the call was regarding a threat of violence.
Two people have since been arrested as a result.
A lockdown was placed on the high school, but it has since been lifted.
In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the school said everyone is safe.
Police say their investigation remains ongoing.
