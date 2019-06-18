Crime
June 18, 2019 1:52 pm
Updated: June 18, 2019 1:59 pm

2 arrested following lockdown at Nova Scotia high school

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

A Nova Scotia high school was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to Duncan MacMillan High School at 12:38 p.m.

Police say the call was regarding a threat of violence.

Two people have since been arrested as a result.

A lockdown was placed on the high school, but it has since been lifted.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the school said everyone is safe.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

