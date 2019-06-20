Sum 41 hits Top 20 airplay list for first time since 2005 with ‘Out for Blood’

For the first time in more than 14 years, Canadian punk rock quintet Sum 41 has earned itself a top 20 song on the Billboard charts.

The April-released single, Out for Blood took the No. 20 spot on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart for the week of June 22.

The heavy-hitting track serves as the lead single from the band’s upcoming studio album, Order in Decline, which drops next month.

Sum 41 last hit the top 20 in February of 2005, with their smash hit, Pieces, on the Alternative Songs chart. As of this writing, Out for Blood holds the No. 18 spot.

To coincide with the recent accolade, Sum 41 released a third single from its highly-anticipated album. It’s called Never There.

The emotionally charged piano ballad dropped with a music video on Tuesday. It was written by frontman Deryck Whibley for not only his mother, but as a dedication to the single parents of the world.

The 39-year-old revealed that the highly personal song was about his father — who he never met — in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I never wanted to write this song,” he wrote, “it just kind of poured out of me. “I tried to fight it at first, but there was no stopping it.

“It’s a subject that I don’t really think about or care about,” he continued.” [But] It never bothered me because my mum was so great, and I have such a great relationship with her.”

“She was/is so strong as a single mother for my whole life that I never needed to think about my dad,” he concluded.

—

Never There is now available through all major streaming platforms. The upcoming album, Order in Decline, can now be pre-ordered and will be released through Hopeless Records on July 19.

Sum 41’s upcoming No Personal Space tour will run throughout the U.S. until July before Sum 41 “comes home.”

As well as Toronto, the five-piece will play the Rock La Cauze Festival in Victoriaville, Que., on Aug. 10.

Select tickets are still available for the show at Echo Beach on Aug. 8. Additional details can be found through the official Sum 41 website.

Order In Decline tracklisting

1. Turning Away

2. Out for Blood

3. The New Sensation

4. A Death in the Family

5. Heads Will Roll

6. 45 (A Matter of Time)

7. Never There

8. Eat You Alive

9. The People Vs…

10. Catching Fire

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether the band will announce any more Canadian dates.

