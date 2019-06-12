Sum 41 releases new song, ‘A Death in the Family’

Sum 41 has released another single from its upcoming album, Order in Decline.

The rock band, which was formed in Ajax, released A Death in the Family on Tuesday along with a brand-new, split-screen music video that depicts the five-piece performing in the present day as well in the late 1960s.

The upbeat and fast-paced cuts of the Dale “Rage” Resteghini-directed video match the rapid fire of riffs present in the heavy-hitting tune.

Listen to "A Death In The Family" from our new album #OrderInDecline – out everywhere 7/19! https://t.co/N6zuHMwTN6 Pre-order now and get the songs #OutForBlood & #ADeathInTheFamily instantly. pic.twitter.com/DZWApjfVzj — Sum 41 (@Sum41) June 11, 2019

Order in Decline was announced in April. It serves as Sum 41’s seventh studio album overall and the first since 2016’s 13 Voices.

Ahead of releasing the album, the band also announced a summer tour that includes a stop in Toronto.

On Aug. 8, the Canadian rock icons will play Toronto’s Echo Beach in front of nearly 5,000 fans along with up-and-coming singer-songwriter Grandson as their special guest.

The Sum 41 lineup currently consists of frontman Deryck Whibley, guitarists Dave Baksh and Tom Thacker, bassist Jason McCaslin and the latest member, drummer Frank Zummo, who joined in 2015.

Along with Toronto, the Fat Lip rockers will play the Rock La Cauze Festival in Victoriaville, Que., on Aug. 10.

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Sum 41 will announce any more Canadian dates.

A Death in the Family is now available through all major streaming platforms. The upcoming album, Order in Decline, can now be pre-ordered and will be released through Hopeless Records on July 19.

Tickets are now on sale for Sum 41’s performance at Echo Beach on Aug. 8.

Additional details can be found through the official Sum 41 website.

Order In Decline tracklisting

1. Turning Away

2. Out for Blood

3. The New Sensation

4. A Death in the Family

5. Heads Will Roll

6. 45 (A Matter of Time)

7. Never There

8. Eat You Alive

9. The People Vs…

10. Catching Fire

