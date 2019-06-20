Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo targeted by aggressive ticket resellers

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo is removing its print-at-home ticket option through Ticket Atlantic to discourage third-party resellers from misleading and overcharging the public.

“We’re getting more and more phone calls and Facebook messages every day about potential ticket buyers’ frustrations with third-party ticket resellers. It is becoming overwhelming. Enough is enough,” said Scott Long, managing director and executive producer of the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, in a press release.

According to the foundation, removing the print-at-home option will discourage resellers who “put large resources behind Google search engine optimization to mislead the public from purchasing ticket inventory, as they usually require emailed tickets to distribute to those who purchase on their websites.”

Long added: “Websites like Viagogo and Tickets-Center are misleading, overcharge, covertly sell in U.S. dollars and will cancel ticket purchases days later. The resellers are also posting that shows are sold out when seats are still available. These resellers are harming the entertainment industry.”

The Tattoo Foundation warns that the only exclusive authorized ticketing agent of the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo is Ticket Atlantic.

The 2019 Tattoo will take place at the Scotiabank Centre in downtown Halifax from June 29 to July 6.