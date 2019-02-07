Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo donates unclaimed 50/50 jackpot to veterans’ charity

A charity that helps at-risk veterans is going to benefit from a large 50/50 draw after a jackpot from last year’s Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo was unclaimed not once — but twice.

The jackpot of $8,875 will be donated to Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada, or VETS Canada, which aids homeless and at-risk veterans by providing them support as they reintegrate into civilian life.

According to the Tattoo, the July 1, 2018, matinee jackpot wasn’t claimed following the show, so organizers held onto the prize and made another draw 90 days later. Organizers posted the winning numbers on the website and social media, as well as reminded people to check their tickets.

When that second winner didn’t come forward either, the Tattoo chose a charity to donate the money to, as dictated by provincial gaming laws.

“The Tattoo has always championed the Canadian Armed Forces and its brave service members, both active and retired,” said Harvey Morrison, the chair of the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Society, in a statement.

“We chose to donate to VETS Canada in light of their tremendous work supporting homeless and at-risk veterans, and we applaud all of their endeavours to help veterans.”

The charity was founded in 2010 by Halifax veteran, Jim Lowther, and now works across Canada.

The organization is planning to open a veterans’ drop-in centre in Dartmouth next month. It will be the first in the province and the third drop-in support centre in the country.

Meanwhile, Tattoo organizers believe this is the first time a 50/50 jackpot has gone unclaimed at the decades-old show.