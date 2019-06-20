Art on the Street takes over downtown Guelph this weekend

Art on the Street is taking over an entire city block in downtown Guelph for its 17th year on Saturday.

The event shuts down Quebec Street every year for artists to showcase and sell their work to the thousands that attend.

Sam Jewell, events coordinator with the Downtown Guelph Business Association, said about 100 artists will be on hand.

“A dozen or so emerging artists and the rest are established artists that line Quebec Street and they show off their work and you can buy their work,” she said in an interview on Thursday.

It all gets underway at 10 a.m. and visitors will be able to walk around the outdoor art gallery filled with ceramics, jewellery, paintings, photography, textiles and much more.

Walking tours, which stop at a variety of curated exhibitions around the core, will be available between noon and 1 p.m. but it’s recommended that those attending show up early to sign up.

“We want you to explore Art on the Street and then there will be about 25-minute tours, and we’ll take you to three or four venues,” Jewell said.

It’s also a great day for kids.

St. George’s Square will be transformed into a Children’s Art Festival and the space will be filled by a variety of organizations for kid-friendly activities.

“Kids can come, make things, take things home and have an awesome experience,” Jewell said.

Don't miss out on visiting this oh-so-cute market outside of @OldQuebecStreet Shoppes. From 10am-5pm on Saturday at Art on the Street, the @GuelphCaf Mini Makers Market will have kids selling their wares from these cute lemonade stands. #kidsmakeguelph #guelph ##AOTS2019 pic.twitter.com/680IliddMD — Downtown Guelph (@DowntownGuelph) June 20, 2019

She also highly recommends the Mini Maker Market by Old Quebec Street Shoppes that will have items made by kids.

With nice weather expected on Saturday, those attending should remember to bring a sunscreen and a water bottle that can be refilled on site.

“It’s absolutely worth it because it’s going to be beautiful,” Jewell said.

Drivers and bus commuters should be aware that Quebec Street will be closed between Baker and Wyndham streets between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Have a look at the other activities around town this Saturday in conjunction with #AOTS2019 . 17 years of art! pic.twitter.com/EPZNvoVrXH — Downtown Guelph (@DowntownGuelph) June 18, 2019