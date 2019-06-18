Arkells announce November tour through southern Ontario

Hamilton rock band Arkells will be bringing their Rally Cry tour through southern Ontario in November.

The Juno Award winners will play six shows in 10 days between London and Kingston with stops in between in Guelph, St. Catharines, Oshawa and Peterborough.

“We’ve developed a real bond with these communities over the years so it was important to us to come back,” frontman Max Kerman said.

“Sometimes, when we get out of the biggest cities, we find the rowdiest crowds. Those shows and that energy can be the most memorable.”

They will be joined by Nashville band Coin for all six shows.

The Arkells will also play a show in Halifax on Oct. 26 at the Scotiabank Centre with Mother Mother.

The Arkells have quickly become one of Canada’s best-known rock bands since forming in 2006.

They have released five albums and won multiple Juno Awards, including the 2019 Rock Album of the Year for Rally Cry.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, and more information can be found on the band’s website.

Rally Cry Ontario tour schedule

Nov. 7 — London @ Budweiser Gardens

Nov. 8 — Guelph @ The Sleeman Centre

Nov. 9 — St. Catharines @ Meridian Centre

Nov. 14 — Oshawa @ Tribute Communities Centre

Nov. 15 — Peterborough @ Peterborough Memorial Centre

Nov. 16 — Kingston @ Leon’s Centre