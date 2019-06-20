Fairhaven long-term care facility in Peterborough to lose $204,000 in provincial funding

The Fairhaven long-term care home is facing a $204,000 loss in funding, the facility’s executive director told Global News on Thursday.

Lionel Towns says the funding loss will likely affect staffing and nursing at the 256-bed Peterborough home.

The facility is jointly owned by the City and County of Peterborough.

The city is paying $1.1 million this year to operate the home, while the county has budgeted $558,333.

Fairhaven is a mandated service by the province that the city and county must provide.

It is not yet known how many staff members will be affected by the funding loss.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care as well as the Ontario Nurses Association for comment on the matter.

More to come.