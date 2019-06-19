34 local health jobs in the Hamilton-Niagara region to be eliminated: province

A move by the Ontario government to merge the province’s current regional health agencies into one super agency will see 34 jobs eliminated in the Hamilton and Niagara region.

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Health and Long-term Care says 825 “back-office” positions across Ontario will be eliminated.

The change wipes out 416 positions that are currently staffed, with another 409 already being nixed.

“At the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant LHIN, 15 filled and 19 vacant back-office positions are impacted,” Travis Kann, spokesperson for Minister Christine Elliot, told Global News.

“None of the impacted positions provide direct patient care.”

In late February, the Ford government revealed legislation to consolidate provincial health agencies into one healthcare entity which would also see Cancer Care Ontario, eHealth Ontario and a number of other health-related bureaus absorbed by one office.

The province boasts the move will bring close to $250 million in savings by “eliminating duplicative administration.”

“Examples of duplication include positions in communications, human resources, planning, data analytics and financial services,” Kann said.

“The savings realized from reorganizing these agencies and removing duplicated administration is equivalent to annual funding for 700 hospital beds or more than 6,500 long-term care beds.”

In a statement from the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care on Tuesday, the province said the latest health care changes will “save $350 million a year by 2021.”

