Banners honouring area veterans to be flown in downtown Port Hope

Banners featuring pictures of local veterans will be flying throughout downtown Port Hope to honour those who have served their county.

On Wednesday, town officials, the Rotary Club of Port Hope and the Royal Canadian Legion launched the Avenue of Heroes, displaying banners with photos of area veterans.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to promote our mandate: lest we forget,” said Andre Labrosse, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 30 in Port Hope.

“This program directly aligns with our goal of the Legion to honour our veterans. We’re thrilled to be part of this project.”

The Rotary Club is covering the cost of the first 29 banners.

“There’s not cost to families to apply for members who are living or deceased,” said Rotary Club member Bob Biffin. “We simply ask for an application, which can be picked up in a number of locations in Port Hope, with a good-quality picture of the military member in their uniform. We will, on a first come, first serve basis, take those applications.”

The only stipulation is that the veterans — active, retired or deceased — have a connection to the Port Hope area.

“It just seems to fit with what Port Hope is all about: we’re about history, we’re about heritage and about honouring that history,” said Coun. Laurie Carr.

Organizers hope other groups will come forward to support the project in future years. Visit the town’s website for more information on the Avenue of Heroes program.

