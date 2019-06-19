Air tankers battle wildfire burning near Port Mellon, B.C.

Air tankers have been called in to help put out a wildfire burning near Port Mellon on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast.

The blaze is estimated to be two hectares in size and is burning out of control in an industrial area about three kilometres south of Port Mellon.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire crews called to trio of new blazes near 100 Mile House

The BC Wildfire Service says two air tankers along with four helicopters are working with a pair of initial attack crews on the ground.

The fire is believed to have been started by a blown BC Hydro transformer at around noon Wednesday.

At this point, no structures are threatened by the fire.

More to come…

WATCH: Penticton area fire evacuee describes experience