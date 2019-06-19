Okanagan mothers donate fifty litres of breast milk at drive

Approximately 50 litres of breast milk was collected by mothers in the Okanagan in a valley-wide breast milk drive.

The Okanagan Breast milk drive transports the milk that mothers in Vernon, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton drop off once every four months to the B.C. Women’s Hospital where it is pasteurized and stored. Then it’s distributed among the neonatal intensive units in B.C.

Over the last two years, the non-profit has collected more than 300 litres of breast milk once every four months.

“New mothers, they might be pumping to have some milk in case and then they don’t need to use it so then they don’t want to pour it down the drain. We call it liquid gold,” said Meggie Ross, Okanagan Breastfeeding, lactation specialist.

The Interior Health Authority (I.H.A.) is the only health authority in B.C. with no permanent breast milk drop-off location making it difficult for Okanagan residents to donate their milk. However, I.H.A. said that it plans on opening a location in fall 2019.

“Having a depot here would make it easier for mothers to donate,” said Ross. “The more depots, the more milk we would get.”

First-time donator, Nicole Schneider was able to drop off three litres in a cooler today with her two-and-a-half-year-old son, Redmund.

“Breastfeeding was actually one of the most difficult parts of my first pregnancy. It was a really humbling experience, so I think that being able to donate just helps me and might help that one person, ease their mind. Or might help one baby be a little bit healthier,” said Schneider.

The next drive is planned to take place in October. Mothers that are interested in becoming a donor must contact the B.C. Women’s Provincial Milk Bank for an initial screening.