Dine the Ave putting the culinary spotlight on Edmonton’s Alberta Avenue

Take a culinary cruise down Alberta Avenue this week with Dine the Ave, a special event promoting the diverse world cuisine in the 118 Avenue district.

Twenty different restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering special menus at $10, $15 and $20 price points, featuring everything from Italian to African fare.

Battista’s Calzones Co. helped put Alberta Avenue on Edmonton’s culinary map years ago and the owner, Battista Vecchio, says restaurant owners in Alberta Avenue all have the same thing in common.

“They have that passion for food and people,” Vecchio said.

“[The patrons] get to experience the atmosphere, us right in their face… we’re talking, and we’re passionate about what we’re doing here, and we love it,” Vecchio continued.

Dine the Ave has been around since 2016 with different formats. This year, organizers have ditched ticketed events in favour of the all-week-long menu discounts.

Joachim Holtz with the Alberta Avenue Business Association hopes this will put more new visitors into restaurants they’ve never tried before.

“We’re very proud of our independent businesses,” said Holtz. “We have a lot of family owned operations.”

Alberta Avenue doesn’t feature chain restaurants. Instead, it has dozens of small ethnic eateries featuring authentic, homemade cuisine.

“The owners have an opportunity to give their story. Small business owners love to tell the story of their business,” said Holtz.

You can hear those stories first hand and take advantage of the special food discounts for Dine the Ave until June 23.