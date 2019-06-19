Penticton senior dies after mobile home park fire

A woman who was pulled from a burning mobile home in Penticton three weeks ago has died.

The fire at Riva Ridge mobile home park damaged two mobile homes on May 29.

On Wednesday, the coroner’s service said it was “in the early stages of its investigation” into the death of a woman in her seventies.

Watch: (Aired May, 29) Raw footage from Riva Ridge Estates fire



The coroner’s service did not say how long the woman lived following the blaze.

At the time, Penticton’s fire chief said the woman suffered burns to more than half her body.

An Oliver man who tried to rescue the woman before fire crews arrived said she was still conscious and speaking after she was pulled for the home by fire crews.

Shane Crant said he noticed the black smoke from the fire as he was driving to work with a friend and drove to the scene.

Crant said they arrived at the blaze before firefighters and found the neighbourhood still asleep.

They honked their horn and banged on doors and windows to wake people up.

“I was banging on her windows. I heard [her] faintly say ‘help’ because we woke her up. She was sleeping. When she came to the window I [could] hear her faintly go ‘help’…the whole back of the house was in flames,” Crant said.

“I ran in and smashed the window out and tried to attempt to pull her out, but it was too heavy for me with my shoulder surgery.”

He estimated firefighters arrived and were able to rescue the woman minutes later.

She was taken for medical treatment. However, she has since passed away.