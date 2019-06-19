curiouscast
Wait, There’s More podcast: Speaking out against gag orders in harassment settlements

Julie Macfarlane, left, says her former colleague Emir Crowne, right, sexually harassed students at the University of Windsor. He vehemently denies the allegations and has filed a defamation suit against her in Trinidad and Tobago.

The #metoo movement has reached the halls of academia, along with the usual lawsuits and settlements.

If you’ve been following along, you’ll have heard that sexual harassment or assault settlements often come with non-disclosure agreements — basically gag orders that prevent those involved from speaking out.

Yet as Global News reports, a case is unfolding at a Canadian university in which one law professor refuses to remain silent about the alleged conduct of a former professor. It’s a bizarre case that begins at the law school at the University of Windsor, transforms itself into a defamation case filed in a Carribean court, then returns to Ontario as an insurance lawsuit.

READ MORE: Professors at war — sexual misconduct allegations in Windsor reach Trinidad and Tobago

None of the allegations in those cases have been proven in the courts. But documents filed in the Ontario court case shed light on the allegations and explain why law professor Julie Macfarlane insists she has a duty to speak out.

On Wednesday’s edition of Wait, There’s More, host Tamara Khandaker speaks with Global News feature writer Jane Gerster, who has written about the case. 

